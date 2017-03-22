Editorial Report: Public Safety



After years of planning and pilot projects, the national public safety wireless broadband network known as FirstNet is poised to soon become a reality. RCR Wireless takes stock of FirstNet's status, short- and long-term goals, as well as technical issues including spectrum sharing and covering tough network environments; and FirstNet's recently opened testing lab for exploring new devices and applications for public safety. This report also looks at how FirstNet will impact the in-building wireless market, and what it will take for FirstNet to become financially self-sustaining as a public-safety-only network.

