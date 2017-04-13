|To view the webinar, please complete the form below.
ACG Research Webinar: Advances in IIoT Made Possible by Innovations in 5G, Virtualization and the Cloud
Innovations in 5G, virtualization and cloud technologies will make new applications and services possible in both personal and industrial IoT in the next several years. The evolution of the RAN and the packet core in 5G will benefit from pervasive use of cloud and virtualization technologies end to end (from RAN to core and throughout the wider ‘cloud’). These innovations will be key to enabling advanced operator networks as truly agile service delivery platforms for their operators and their users.
This research focuses on how these developments will converge over the next several years and bring new IIoT services to segments that will uniquely benefit from the new cloud-based platforms. Both architectural and economic advantages are explored. Offerings from 3-5 suppliers focused on enabling the new capabilities and services are described. This report will contain ACG’s research findings as well as case examples from prominent suppliers and operators to highlight the direction.
Panelist:
Paul Parker-Johnson, Principal Analyst, ACG Research
Ken Hosac, VP, Business Development, Cradlepoint
Dave Nowoswiat, Sr, Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Prodip Sen, CTO, HPE
