ACG Research Report: Advances in IIoT Made Possible by Innovations in 5G, Virtualization and the Cloud



Innovations in 5G, virtualization and cloud technologies will make new applications and services possible in both personal and industrial IoT in the next several years. The evolution of the RAN and the packet core in 5G will benefit from pervasive use of cloud and virtualization technologies end to end (from RAN to core and throughout the wider ‘cloud’). These innovations will be key to enabling advanced operator networks as truly agile service delivery platforms for their operators and their users.



