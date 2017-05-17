Wi-Fi carries a significant portion of enterprise and consume data traffic and increasingly, voice. Mobile operators are increasingly looking to unlicensed spectrum to supplement their licensed holdings to boost performance and improve experience while keeping costs down. Some wireless networks, such as those of cable operators, entirely utilize unlicensed spectrum. But unlicensed spectrum use poses enormous challenges for visibility and service assurance. RCR Wireless News looks at some of the current strategies for providing service continuity, ensuring customer experience and harnessing analytics within the unlicensed space.





What you will learn:

RCR Wireless News will explore the current state of Wi-Fi services, including those being developed for IoT use cases; the challenges and opportunities that Wi-Fi presents in terms of visibility and network management; and how operators and enterprises are leveraging insights gleaned from Wi-Fi-based analytics. We will also look at the status and potential impact of utilizing LTE in unlicensed spectrum (LTE-U/LAA) on Wi-Fi.







