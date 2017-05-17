Editorial Webinar: Managing Unlicensed Spectrum and Networks



With ever-increasing demands for capacity and speed, what will be the relationship of licensed and unlicensed spectrum going forward? Wi-Fi and cellular are growing closer together and more similar as standards evolve, and in addition, 2017 is expected to be a year of significant development, early deployments and tests of a number of technologies that draw on a combination of licensed and unlicensed spectrum. RCR Wireless News looks at trends in how Wi-Fi and other unlicensed spectrum use is evolving in terms of services and manageability, as well as emerging strategies for leveraging unlicensed spectrum, driven by high utilization and demand for more visibility and control.







What you will learn: RCR Wireless News will explore the current state of Wi-Fi services, including those being developed for IoT use cases; the challenges and opportunities that Wi-Fi presents in terms of visibility and network management; and how operators and enterprises are leveraging insights gleaned from Wi-Fi-based analytics. We will also look at the status and potential impact of utilizing LTE in unlicensed spectrum (LTE-U/LAA) on Wi-Fi.





Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Adlane Fellah, Founder, Wi-Fi 360



Art King, Director of Enterprise Service & Technologies, SpiderCloud Wireless, a MulteFire Alliance Member Company









