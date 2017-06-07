Editorial Webinar: Enterprise DAS, small cells and signal boosters: indoor densification trends and strategies

The challenge of improving connectivity for the enterprise involves multiple stakeholders: building owners, tenants, equipment suppliers, integrators, infrastructure providers and of course wireless carriers. Successful solutions are those that can deliver a better experience for the end user and a positive ROI for the solution providers. This webinar will highlight dominant technologies and trends impacting the in-building wireless space with a look at innovative approaches to DAS, small cells and signal boosters meant to reduce cost of complexity to better address the enterprise market



What you will learn: Learn from industry insiders about how in-building wireless systems are being targeted to enterprise users; get insight into considerations that should be weighed during the technology selection process with focus on DAS, small cells and signal boosters; see how investment in dense fiber networks plays a role in enabling in-building wireless systems; learn how the evolution of in-building wireless systems has added complexity to the test and measurement process.



Panelist: Martha DeGrasse, Editor, Wireless Infrastructure, RCR Wireless News Tim Moynihan, VP Marketing at SOLiD Frankie Smith, VP of Sales at SureCall Luigi Tarlazzi, Director of Product Line Management, Mobility Solutions, CommScope Randall Schwartz, Senior Analyst Principal Consultant, Wireless 20/20



