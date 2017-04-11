|By filling out the above information, you agree to join our daily newsletter and mailing list. You may also be contacted by one or more of the sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Mastering Analytics:
How to benefit from big data and network complexity
Operators finally have the tools they need to optimize their networks in real time and, in doing so, to increase the efficiency of network resources and improve subscribers’ QoE.
To do so, they need to gain a deeper understanding of how their networks work, e.g., of how performance and QoE depends on application, time/location, network condition – and how these factors interact, and how performance issues can be mapped to specific network elements and resolved.
In this webinar, Monica Paolini, Senza Fili, will discuss the findings from her upcoming report on this topic, and explore how operators can use analytics to understand how their networks work and to optimize utilization and performance. In particular she will look at the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the transition from an analytics approach based on historical data to a real-time, end-to-end, QoE-based approach, and eventually to a predictive framework.