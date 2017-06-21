Enterprise IoT Report: Embedded IoT design - The basics



Low-cost sensors and modems are enticing more and more enterprises to explore embedded connectivity for a wide range of devices and systems. But there are many choices to be made. The internet of things is a wild west of competing standards, networks, platforms, modems, modules and gateways, and waiting for the dust to settle could mean being left behind. This report will offer some practical pointers for enterprises that want to embed connectivity and compute capabilities into assets. By learning about the basic architectures and capabilities of leading embedded solutions, companies can become better architects of their own solutions.





What you will learn: 1. What are the hardware and software components of an embedded IoT solution? 2. What is an IoT development kit and how are these used? 3. When does it make sense to invest in a customized, "chip-down" solution vs. a solution based on an existing module? 4. What are the advantages of partnering with a wireless carrier at the design phase of a project? 5. What best practices have helped companies bring solutions to market on time and on budget?



