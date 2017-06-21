Enterprise IoT Webinar: Embedded IoT design - The basics



Low-cost sensors and modems are enticing more and more enterprises to explore embedded connectivity for a wide range of devices and systems. But there are many choices to be made. The internet of things is a wild west of competing standards, networks, platforms, modems, modules and gateways, and waiting for the dust to settle could mean being left behind. This webinar will offer some practical pointers for enterprises that want to embed connectivity and compute capabilities into assets. By learning about the basic architectures and capabilities of leading embedded solutions, companies can become better architects of their own solutions.





