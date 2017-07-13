|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
|
Webinar
110 GHz Spectrum Analysis in the palm of your hand
This webinar will provide a brief overview of spectrum analysis and traditional spectrum analyzers used by engineers and technicians involved in modern RF and microwave communications and demonstrate how Anritsu utilizes its patented non-linear transmission line technology to shatter the cost, size, and performance barriers associated with these traditional spectrum analyzers.
Recent technology improvements in semiconductors, components, cable connectors and test equipment are now making it possible for millimeter wave frequencies to be used for low cost commercial / consumer electronics.
In this presentation, learn about:
Presenter: