Webinar

110 GHz Spectrum Analysis in the palm of your hand



This webinar will provide a brief overview of spectrum analysis and traditional spectrum analyzers used by engineers and technicians involved in modern RF and microwave communications and demonstrate how Anritsu utilizes its patented non-linear transmission line technology to shatter the cost, size, and performance barriers associated with these traditional spectrum analyzers.

Recent technology improvements in semiconductors, components, cable connectors and test equipment are now making it possible for millimeter wave frequencies to be used for low cost commercial / consumer electronics.

In this presentation, learn about:

How to apply these advantages in applications such as 5G technology development, automotive radar, 802.11ad/WiGig, microwave links / E-band backhaul and perform all this with 110 GHz spectrum analysis instrument that fits in the palm of your hand.