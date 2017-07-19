|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Webinar: Ultra high speed fixed broadband: The first phase of 5G
The commercialization of 5G technology and use cases won't be like turning on a light, rather it will be a more gradual, phased approach. Early consensus suggests the first wave of 5G deployments may center around ultra-high-speed fixed broadband. Learn about the trials and testing that could ultimately bring multi-gigabit internet speeds into homes and businesses around the world, as well as how consumers and enterprises can leverage this new level of connectivity.
What you will learn:
1. The hardware components of 5G fixed wireless access.
2. The key role of test and measurement in 5G fixed wireless access using high-band spectrum.
3. Why fixed wireless access could be a workable alternative to investing in and deploying fiber.
4. Why have carriers, particularly in the U.S., taken such a keen interest in 5G fixed wireless access.
5. How does 5G fixed wireless access relate to mobile 5G?
Participants:
Sean Kinney - Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
David Wolter - AVP Radio Technology and Strategy, AT&T Labs
Ahsan Aziz Ph.D. - Principal Marketing Manager, National Instruments
Berge Ayvazian - Senior Industry Analyst, Wireless 20/20
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
To view the webinar, please complete the form below.
Sponsored by: