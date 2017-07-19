Editorial Webinar: Ultra high speed fixed broadband: The first phase of 5G



The commercialization of 5G technology and use cases won't be like turning on a light, rather it will be a more gradual, phased approach. Early consensus suggests the first wave of 5G deployments may center around ultra-high-speed fixed broadband. Learn about the trials and testing that could ultimately bring multi-gigabit internet speeds into homes and businesses around the world, as well as how consumers and enterprises can leverage this new level of connectivity.

What you will learn:

1. The hardware components of 5G fixed wireless access.

2. The key role of test and measurement in 5G fixed wireless access using high-band spectrum.

3. Why fixed wireless access could be a workable alternative to investing in and deploying fiber.

4. Why have carriers, particularly in the U.S., taken such a keen interest in 5G fixed wireless access.