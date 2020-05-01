Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are seeing growing adoption in a wide range of applications, due primarily to the improvement in algorithms, advancements in hardware design, and the increase in data volume created by digitization of information [1]. The integrated circuits (ICs) used in AI/ML applications are characterized by large parallel processing computation units, high power dissipation, and complex circuitry that can deliver maximum performance within a strict power budget. Ensuring the reliable design and verification of these complex ICs is critical, since circuit failures in these chips can have major consequences for the validity of the technology and legitimacy of the results they provide.