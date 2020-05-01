Download these informative resources today on cutting edge solutions Mentor Graphics has developed to enhance your technology use cases:
This paper defines the key capabilities needed to build a formal, cross-substrate integration flow that enables full
collaboration between the IC(s), package, and PCB and that includes multiple, target, board-level platforms for when devices/components are intended for use on different PCB form factors
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are seeing growing adoption in a wide
range of applications, due primarily to the improvement in algorithms, advancements in
hardware design, and the increase in data volume created by digitization of information [1]. The
integrated circuits (ICs) used in AI/ML applications are characterized by large parallel processing
computation units, high power dissipation, and complex circuitry that can deliver maximum
performance within a strict power budget. Ensuring the reliable design and verification of these
complex ICs is critical, since circuit failures in these chips can have major consequences for the
validity of the technology and legitimacy of the results they provide.
Sensor-based designs, such as IoT systems, combine many design domains implemented on CMOS (Figure 1). These
systems can be implemented on multiple dies and could employ multiple packages. To accommodate multiple
sensor types, a traditional CMOS IC flow must be extended to include MEMS and photonics elements along with
analog and digital elements. If the system communicates with the Cloud, an RF element is also necessary.
A new breed of designers are creating IoT edge devices that span across analog, digital, RF, and MEMS domains. They are tackling a challenge that once seemed impossible: combining the electronics of the device using the traditional CMOS IC flow with the MEMS sensor on the same silicon die.
This paper reveals the secret of how these designers accomplish this fusion.
Although RTL has traditionally been the starting point for digital design, it is becoming too expensive and time consuming. Algorithmic intensive hardware for AI in autonomous vehicles requires a new High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flow.This accelerates algorithmic design time with a higher level of abstraction resulting in 50x less code than RTL.
Download this white paper to learn how designers creating autonomous drive solutions are using HLS.