Download these informative resources today on cutting edge solutions Mentor Graphics has developed to enhance your technology use cases:

Click the White Paper title to learn more:

This paper defines the key capabilities needed to build a formal, cross-substrate integration flow that enables full collaboration between the IC(s), package, and PCB and that includes multiple, target, board-level platforms for when devices/components are intended for use on different PCB form factors

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are seeing growing adoption in a wide range of applications, due primarily to the improvement in algorithms, advancements in hardware design, and the increase in data volume created by digitization of information [1]. The integrated circuits (ICs) used in AI/ML applications are characterized by large parallel processing computation units, high power dissipation, and complex circuitry that can deliver maximum performance within a strict power budget. Ensuring the reliable design and verification of these complex ICs is critical, since circuit failures in these chips can have major consequences for the validity of the technology and legitimacy of the results they provide.

Sensor-based designs, such as IoT systems, combine many design domains implemented on CMOS (Figure 1). These systems can be implemented on multiple dies and could employ multiple packages. To accommodate multiple sensor types, a traditional CMOS IC flow must be extended to include MEMS and photonics elements along with analog and digital elements. If the system communicates with the Cloud, an RF element is also necessary.

A new breed of designers are creating IoT edge devices that span across analog, digital, RF, and MEMS domains. They are tackling a challenge that once seemed impossible: combining the electronics of the device using the traditional CMOS IC flow with the MEMS sensor on the same silicon die. This paper reveals the secret of how these designers accomplish this fusion.

Although RTL has traditionally been the starting point for digital design, it is becoming too expensive and time consuming. Algorithmic intensive hardware for AI in autonomous vehicles requires a new High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flow.This accelerates algorithmic design time with a higher level of abstraction resulting in 50x less code than RTL. Download this white paper to learn how designers creating autonomous drive solutions are using HLS.

Complete form to download:






Please select each white paper you are interested in downloading