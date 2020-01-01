Wi-Fi’s massive success (more than half of mobile device traffic is over Wi-Fi) has not stopped Wi-Fi from evolving. Wi-Fi continues to improve in performance, ease of use, and its ability to meet demanding use cases, such as voice, real-time high-definition video, IoT applications, and enterprise applications. 802.11ax is a crucial step in Wi-Fi evolution, strengthening Wi-Fi’s role within the 5G ecosystem, a crucial enabler of the IMT 2020 vision for 5G.





Presenters:

Sean Kinney, Editor In Chief, RCR Wireless News

Monica Paolini, President, Senza Fili Consulting

Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless