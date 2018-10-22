Editorial Report: 5G Inside: Things to know in indoor 5G network design
The vast majority of mobile network use comes from indoors -- and providing good coverage will be a challenge for 5G, in millimeter-wave bands and even in the mid-band. How is the industry addressing this challenge?
RCR Wireless News looks at the options for achieving 5G in-building coverage and what the shift to higher frequency bands means for in-building network design.
To download the report, please complete the form below.