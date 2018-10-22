Editorial Report: 5G Test and Measurement: How will automation shape workforce trends?
The telecommunications industry is facing a major workforce problem and it couldn't come at a worse time. Just as operators are embarking on multi-year capex cycles to build out 5G, a lack of skilled workers could potentially be a bottleneck.
As such, test and measurement vendors are using software automation to make field service processes as efficient as possible.
To download the report, please complete the form below.