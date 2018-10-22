Sponsored By:
Editorial Report: 5G Test and Measurement: How will automation shape workforce trends?
The telecommunications industry is facing a major workforce problem and it couldn't come at a worse time. Just as operators are embarking on multi-year capex cycles to build out 5G, a lack of skilled workers could potentially be a bottleneck.

As such, test and measurement vendors are using software automation to make field service processes as efficient as possible.
To download the report, please complete the form below.
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.