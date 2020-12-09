Mobile network operators are rapidly moving to 5G SA (5GC) networks. The vast majority of operators are expecting to deploy within the next 3 years. While many expect that most of their traffic will be carried by 5G networks within 5 years, 4G and 3G core networks will still generate large amounts of traffic volume. In this multi-generational network environment, cyberthreats are continuing to escalate, with higher volumes of DDoS attacks and the global pandemic news weaponized against subscribers and networks.





A10 discusses the security and latency challenges now faced by mobile operators as they begin deployment of their 5G standalone networks and MEC architectures. They also discuss the importance of low latency and fast detection in 5G SA and multi-generational networks, in addition to:

Industry Status in 5GC Deployment

Service Provider Security and Operations challenges

A dual mode approach to 5G security





Speakers:

Terry Young, Director, 5G Marketing, A10

Arvinder Anand, VP, Head of Arch Tech and E2E Solutioning, North America Digital Services, Ericsson

Patrick Donegan, Founder & Principal Analyst, HardenStance