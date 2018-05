According to a recent study from Open Signal, global LTE networks are slowing down. Airspan is delivering the solutions to this problem today. Small Cells with integrated backhaul provide a faster indoor experience and at the same time increase macro network efficiency. By crowd-sourcing small cell deployments to those hotspots, or not spots, that need it most with zero-touch plug and play installation, Airspan has cracked the code to rapidly deploying massive numbers of small cells easily and affordably.