AR can be viewed as a natural consequence of digital evolution. It’s an example of how technology has the power to change the way we perceive and interact with our environment. The potential of AR is made possible by the mobile revolution, which brought technology into the hands of people in the forms of smartphones, tablets and now wearable devices.







AR can be applied in countless scenarios—factories, offices, and commercial and public spaces—with the objective of delivering rich, experiential information, insight, and education unmatched by any other technology. AR can be a game changer for the business world, given the need for companies to boost productivity, increase the skills of their employees, and create deeper engagements with their suppliers and customers.





Both large and small businesses are at the forefront when it comes to adopting and applying AR. The technology is being used in a variety of scenarios from employee training to customer engagement. It has the potential to improve operational efficiency and open new avenues to innovate both products and services that enhance customer engagement and loyalty, and drive competitiveness.





As the Internet-of- Things wave spawns new devices and enhances existing ones, AR is poised to play a potentially pivotal role in creating the next generation of user experiences. With the technology evolving rapidly, now is the time to invest resources to develop AR solutions that will define the future of the user experience.



