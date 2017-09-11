To access the the white paper, please complete the form below.
LTE TDD Performance Measurement with 3.5 GHz Band
This paper addresses LTE radio performance in the 3.5 GHz band and how it compares with TDD band 40 (2300-2400 MHz). Experiments have been carried out for throughput Range versus Rate, CQI variation, MCS distribution, and SINR on different path loss. Based on these results, it is concluded that the performance of the deployment of LTE network within the 3.5 GHz band is as good as TDD band 40. GAA (unlicensed operators) can deploy their networks without the expense of bidding on spectrum. PAL (licensed operators) are subject to spectrum auctions, but with very small geographic service areas, the per-license cost should be less than licenses issued in spectrum auctions at lower frequency bands. Also, Aricent tests indicated good performance for the CBSD in the CBRS range, which bodes well for the growth prospects of LTE small-cell deployment.