LTE & Wi-Fi: Options for Uniting Them for a Better User Experience
The traditional business model for cellular carriers is based on access to this licensed spectrum. They license slices of spectrum from the local regulator and sell their customers access to it. After decades of parallel evolution on the two sides of the Atlantic through multiple generations of technologies, the business has coalesced worldwide around a single 4th generation (4G) radio technology standard called Long Term Evolution, commonly referred to as LTE.
However, if a wireless device promises to “play nice,” most regulators will allow it to transmit on a slice of spectrum set aside for that purpose: the license-exempt, license-free or simply unlicensed bands. Playing nice means adhering to certain rules that will be verified when the device is certified. The rules are derived from basic human civility:
I will not shout too loudly—there is a limitation on transmit power, with the Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) limited to anything between 4W (36 dBm) to 25 mW (14 dBm).
I will share the resource, not monopolize it—these are rules about the duty cycle, the maximum duration of transmit bursts, minimum duration of silence after transmission, and an obligation to “listen before talk (LBT).”
I will yield to users who have been deemed by society to be serving a higher need than I have—as we would pull over to give way to a fire engine or ambulance, unlicensed spectrum users must move away from a frequency if they detect equipment like airport weather radar operating on it.
The most dominant wireless technology in the unlicensed spectrum is Wi-Fi. While cellular carriers have been good at providing coverage—especially outdoors—they face both coverage and capacity challenges as the demand for broadband internet access grows. Hence, a unique combination of LTE and Wi-Fi is the way forward for carriers, and this is provided by using them in tandem via a technology called LTE Wi-Fi Aggregation (LWA)