White Paper
Re-thinking SD-WAN and vCPE for Improved Service Agility
The enterprise and service provider markets are going through major infrastructure transformation to keep up with growing demand for IT services. As they seek to support and explore new services, new Internet of Things
initiatives and the new flexibility that comes with the advent of cloud computing, Software-Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization, they face this fundamental question: what are the most efficient and effective ways to deploy new network capabilities?
Download this comprehensive white paper to understand the enormous potential for reaping benefits from a more DevOps focused strategy for the enterprise or service provider network.
Learn how existing cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and others have shown the blockbuster success that can be achieved when a business is free to explore, experiment, test and rapidly roll out new offerings to attain market dominance.