CASE STUDY Tier 1 MNO C-RAN field trial

For MNOs that want to deliver bandwidth and coverage today and tomorrow with 5G on the horizon, the move to fronthaul C-RAN architectures is a necessary step and delivers many benefits. However, as seen in this field trial, fronthaul C-RAN comes with its share of challenges. This case study explores a field trial that involved issues commonly seen during optical and fronthaul network installations. It also provides an overview on how MNOs can significantly improve efficiency when it comes to troubleshooting and validating the complete fronthaul network. The key? Having a comprehensive, easy-to-use fronthaul test and measurement solution that will quickly and accurately validate next-generation mobile network deployments.

Download this case study to understand the benefits of deploying fronthaul C-RAN, as well as how the right test approach will help to reduce operational expenses and improve time to market.

