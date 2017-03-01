Editorial Webinar: Public Safety LTE



After years of planning and pilot projects, the national public safety wireless broadband network known as FirstNet is poised to soon become a reality. RCR Wireless takes stock of FirstNet's status, short- and long-term goals, as well as technical issues including spectrum sharing and covering tough network environments; and FirstNet's recently opened testing lab for exploring new devices and applications for public safety. This webinar also looks at how FirstNet will impact the in-building wireless market, and what it will take for FirstNet to become financially self-sustaining as a public-safety-only network.





What you will learn:

-FirstNet’s plans for the first 100 days of operations, plus short- and long-term milestones

-Status of the $6.5 billion RFP

-The role of the FirstNet testing lab in Boulder, Colorado in application and device development for public safety

-Potential impacts on the inbuilding wireless market

-How will FirstNet become self-sustaining?





Panelist:

Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Gerry Christensen, Principal Consultant, Wireless Waypoint

Greg Najjar, Director of Business Development, ADRF

Chris Odenthal, Program Manager, Jacobs Engineering



