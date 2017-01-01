Key Considerations for Successful IoT Deployment

Join Gemalto’s panel of experts as they explore the architectural foundations and challenges present in a successful IoT deployment. Discuss successful use cases, review crucial global connectivity considerations, and receive hands-on experience with Gemalto’s IoT concept board and prototyping process.

The ‘Internet of Things’ promises a vast interconnected world of networks and devices, all communicating and calculating, sending and analyzing a nearly infinite stream of data that could improve almost every aspect of our lives. Realizing this promise requires an intimate knowledge of the crisscrossing, mesh framework of devices, sensors, connectivity and security gateways that comprise the IoT.