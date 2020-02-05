HFR White Paper: Capturing NaaS Business Opportunities in the 5G Era
Recently, there has been a focused interest from the industry on the ‘Private 5G as a Service’ and ‘Neutral Host Service’ models as 5G is being deployed. However, it is imperative to improve the process efficiency for profitable and sizable NaaS business realizations. FYDENA, a platform for NaaS business developed by HFR, ensures trustworthy and cost-efficient business transactions by implementing software-defined business process.
Download this white paper to learn:
- ‘Private 5G as a Service’ and ‘Neutral Host Service’ business opportunities and challenges
- How blockchain technology can be applied to NaaS business
- Platform business models for ‘Private 5G as a Service’ and ‘Neutral Host Service’
Contact HFR here
to schedule a related demonstration and a meeting at MWC Barcelona 2020. HFR's meeting room: 2B15MR
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.