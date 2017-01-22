Smart manufacturing describes the ongoing shift in industrial production marked by ever-increasing efficiencies realized through the introduction of technology. In a smart factory, the manufacturing process will be more intelligent, dynamic and flexible compared to processes seen at present. The perpetuation of smart factories means the industrial and manufacturing processes will be organized in a radical new way compared to traditional standards. In the smart manufacturing era, the entire production chain--including suppliers, logistics and product lifecycle management--will be connected across corporate boundaries.

This report looks at various use cases in manufacturing and supply chain management, as well as the global economic situation lending to IoT developments. Topics discussed in detail include hybrid cloud structures, IIoT funding and business cases, asset efficiency, logistics transportation, manufacturing and more.