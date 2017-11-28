|To access the the white paper, please complete the form below.
WHITE PAPER
Preventing IoT Edge Device Vulnerabilities
Security issues around IoT edge devices are rarely mentioned in literature, however, the projected billions of IoT edge devices out in the wild makes for a vast attack surface. Should hardware designers be concerned about security for IoT edge devices? And, is it worth the effort and cost to ensure security at this level? We explore internal design vulnerabilities and 3rd-party attacks on IoT edge devices in this paper in order to answer that question.