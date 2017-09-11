WHITE PAPER Industrial IoT (IIoT) - Where is Silicon Valley?



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has a market forecast approaching $100 billion by 2020, so it has everyone’s attention right now, except, it seems, Silicon Valley. Turning volumes of factory data into actionable information from the supply chain, to the floor, to operations, and up to management, and potentially to customers, is the key challenge of Industrial IoT deployment. This white paper explores IIoT market segments, some examples of the payoff of converting factories to the IIoT, and takes a look forward to what IIoT means in the future.



