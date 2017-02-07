Webinar: The essential role of Gigabit LTE and LTE Advanced Pro

in a 5G World

With 5G NR trials and deployments on the near horizon, one may suspect that advancements in LTE networks are slowing down…that LTE innovations are running out of steam. Quite the contrary! In 2017, LTE networks will take a major leap forward in capability and efficiency, paving the path to 5G. Gigabit LTE deployments will give us the first glimpse of 5G fiber-like speeds. New low-power, wide-area narrowband LTE IoT deployments will establish the foundation for seamlessly connecting virtually anything, anywhere. And that’s just the beginning.

Join us for this webinar to learn more about the essential role Gigabit LTE and LTE Advanced Pro will play in a 5G World. Hear about continued advancements in 3GPP Release 13 and beyond that are not only pioneering 5G technologies, but also establishing the foundation for expanding mobile networks to new use cases and industries. And see first-hand how Qualcomm is leading the world to 5G with our LTE Advanced Pro leadership.

Panelists:

Sean Kinney, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Rasmus Hellberg, Sr. Director Technical Marketing, Qualcomm

Sunil Patil, Sr. Director, Product Management, Qualcomm