The concomitant push to virtualization, and the heightened requirements for latency and QoE are changing the way mobile operators decide which functions and what content have to be centralized, or can be moved towards to the edge.





The “Power at the edge” report discusses different approaches to edge computing – MEC, MCORD, OpenFog, Open Edge Computing, and others. MEC is a crucial component in edge computing as it enabled operators to move some of the functionality traditionally kept within the core closer to the subscriber, in the RAN or intermediate aggregation points.



