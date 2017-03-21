|To download the report, please complete the form below.
Feature Report
Smart City Use Cases and Trends
|Sponsored by:
City governments around the world are increasingly adopting schemes to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in order to tackle several challenges for the city’s management and to improve the quality of life of citizens and the efficiency of local services.
These technologies allow municipal governments to improve the management of the cities’ assets such as local departments' information systems, schools, libraries, transportation systems, hospitals, power plants, water supply networks, waste management and other community services.
The deployment of ICT allows city officials to interact directly with the local residents and the city infrastructure in order to have a real-time monitoring of what is happening in the city. The extended use of sensors, allow municipal governments to have access to key data collected from citizens and devices, which is then processed and analyzed to improve services and reduce inefficiency.