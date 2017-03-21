City governments around the world are increasingly adopting schemes to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in order to tackle several challenges for the city’s management and to improve the quality of life of citizens and the efficiency of local services.





These technologies allow municipal governments to improve the management of the cities’ assets such as local departments' information systems, schools, libraries, transportation systems, hospitals, power plants, water supply networks, waste management and other community services.