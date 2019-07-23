As the LPWA technology market continues to evolve, it is faced with fierce competition from Sigfox, LoRa, NB-IOT, LTE-M, and other LPWA technologies. This competition has also fueled significant market hype. LPWA network technologies will certainly be integral to enable digital transformation across various industries and address a broad spectrum of IoT applications. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the key vertical IoT use-cases that will drive future growth and as a result has fueled significant market hype for LPWA network technologies.





This webinar will provide the audience with much needed clarity on the LPWA market by analyzing the challenges and opportunities in key vertical IoT applications and discussing how LPWA technologies can address those opportunities.