5G comes with the promise of unseen services and futuristic use cases. Telecom operators and other industry players are making big bets on next-generation services. 5G will bring new interactive and immersive experiences to customers.
Use cases are already being built around immersive sports viewing and augmented-reality applications. Beyond consumer applications, enterprises are actively investigating how they can benefit from 5G, and indeed thinking of deployment models themselves (e.g., smart manufacturing). We are also seeing whole industries organize themselves into ecosystems that would collectively benefit from 5G networks and related computing infrastructure (e.g., smart cities). It is yet to be seen what role operators will play in these ecosystems, beyond facilitating their emergence, but some operators have already begun to shape the value chain and tune their services accordingly. For the first time, operators can play a key role in bringing corporates and industry verticals together, to deliver not just connectivity, but also solutions.
WHITE PAPER
5G deployment models are crystalizing:
Opportunities for telecom operators to facilitate new business ecosystems