5G is billed as the connectivity fabric that will support a new era of consumer and enterprise experiences. But, in the context of smart buildings, 5G is part of a larger equation that also encompasses artificial intelligence and the internet of things.





The combination of the three--5G, AI and IoT--will allow for real-time data collection and analysis that will make buildings more efficient and more user-friendly.





Building owners with a robust technology strategy will be able to leverage these rapidly developing solution sets to reduce net operating expense while leveraging the technologies to drive up lease rates by providing new services.





