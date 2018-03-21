Editorial Report: AI and machine learning: Making IoT Work for Telecoms

Today’s wireless networks are hugely complex already, and will acquire new layers of sophistication as the industry launches 5G services. Traditional rule-based, deterministic algorithms no longer cut it.





Network operators require more dynamic methods to get the best from their infrastructure and services. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) afford traditional telecoms providers a rare opportunity to reinvent themselves for the new digital age.



