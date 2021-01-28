As 5G continues its evolution toward broad digital enablement of the enterprise, the proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in networks will be a crucial part of service providers’ strategies. For infrastructure, increasingly automated deployment, configuration and management accelerates time-to-revenue as closed technology stacks give way to open, cloud-native architectures.





For end user applications, the ability to anticipate customer needs and automatically deliver on constantly changing service level agreements simultaneously creates new, differentiated revenue streams while reducing operational costs.





In this webinar, we examine where we are today in this journey toward zero-touch networks and consider how the march toward network autonomy is informing operator investments and vendor strategies.





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Damion Rose, Senior Product Manager – Mobile Signaling and Roaming Solutions, BICS

Prakash Sangam, Founder and Principal, Tantra Analyst