To manage such highly scalable and recursively sliced 5G networks and to maintain the customer QoE and SLAs in real time, the OSS systems managing the operations must be autonomous and self driven. It should be AI/ML based and must support cognitive algorithms for automation of network operations.





Altran proposes a Reinforcement Learning based Recursive Autonomic OSS Solution for operating the 5G networks. The proposed solution is analogous to the concept of autonomic control systems and reinforcement learning present in the human body.





Altran’s proposed OSS solution uses the recursive model for reinforcement learning to achieve the required scalability and efficiency.