Mobile traffic is expected to grow to 49 exabytes per month by 2021. The number of connected devices is projected to grow by 50% from 8 to 12 billion. Fifth Generation (5G) mobile networks are designed to meet various customer requirements and demands.





Due to these customer demands, the telecom industry will rapidly transition to meet demand and usage growth. To achieve the requirements related to 5G, technologies like mmWave, flexible numerology, hardware optimization, and Massive MIMO, along with automation of the process, play a significant role.





Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in telecommunication and has been at the forefront of transformation in the telecommunication and networking industry. Altran provides a single-window solution for all consulting, networking planning, and optimization needs. Our end to end planning capabilities includes consultancy services where we do the market research, feasibility study and data forecasting. We develop a cost effective deployment model and work with you through all steps from design to vendor selection, capacity study, lab testing, live trials, including commercial, go live and providing feasible service solutions.





This whitepaper is intended to identify multiple challenges and the Altran’s solution approach and value proposition for the 5G RAN planning and optimization. Download to know more.