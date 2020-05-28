As governments lift shelter-in-place restrictions for their citizens and the world gets back to work, product & service companies in every industry and on every continent find themselves navigating unchartered waters. In this context, what should companies that innovate be doing to accelerate business recovery and prosperity?





The COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown have upended every industry sector, some positively, but most negatively. The pain and opportunity are not evenly distributed. The telecommunications sector has its share of both. Altran, part of Capgemini, has identified four areas of business activity for how companies can accelerate business recovery driven by product development and service innovation.





The way companies manage evolving Customer expectations, Supply chain operations, Product development and Sustainability needs to change significantly; since now more than ever, the way you grow matters.