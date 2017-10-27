The advent of 4G LTE cellular networks was a big leap forward for the world of mobile data by providing users with data transfer bandwidths capable of enabling full internet on-the-go. Today’s 4G networks can support bandwidths up to 20 MHz wide; LTE advanced can theoretically go as high as gigabit rates.





Some of the new technologies that enable this increase in bandwidth include: 256 QAM modulation; 4x4 MIMO (multiinput-multi-output) with 10 spacial streams using 2 high frequency carriers with 4 layers each and 1 low frequency carrier with 2 layers; and, the use of multi-carrier aggregation or bonding of multiple 20 MHz channels. But as the demand for mobile data and an increasingly connected world develop, the 4G network will struggle to keep up.



