Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) is a key feature existing 4G LTE cellular operators can utilize to augment their migration to 5G NR. Learn about the key concepts of DSS including the benefits and trade offs it brings. Learn about the critical need for testing DSS on devices and the solutions Anritsu provides.





Who Should Watch:

Anyone interested in 4G to 5G migration in the UE equipment space which can include software, hardware and systems engineers and engineering management.





What You Will Learn:

• What is DSS, how it works and what are its advantages.

• Deployment Options and Scenarios.

• Strategies and Techniques of 5G DSS.

• The Challenges of testing and how to overcome them.





Speaker:

Brian Davis, Wireless Business and Market Development Manager, Anritsu Company