5G technology has introduced some exciting possibilities for in-building functions. The “smart” buildings and manufacturing facilities of tomorrow will include new functions such as IoT, factory automation, machine learning devices, and cloud compute applications. To handle these new features, network architectures will change, frequency bands will be added, and new network features will be introduced.





In this webinar, we examine how the indoor wireless networks will evolve as we move to 5G, and the challenges in managing these complex networks to ensure performance and reliability for both commercial as well as the public safety networks.





Who Should Watch:

This webinar is ideal for RF network planners, network contractors, building contractors, Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), and anyone else responsible for maximum reliability and performance of an in-building wireless networks.





What You Will Learn:

• The smart buildings and factories of tomorrow: What will they look like?

• What new functions are being introduced both now and in the future?

• How will in-building networks adapt to these changes?

• The impact that 5G will have for smart buildings and factories

• Technical challenges for indoor wireless networks that 5G will bring, and solutions to these challenges





Speaker:

Roger Paje, Sr. Product Manager, Anritsu