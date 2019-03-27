Webinar

Field Testing Next-Generation 5G Deployments

2019 will be the year 5G finally starts to become a reality with large-scale field deployments. As the industry starts to converge on installation and maintenance best practices, the next-generation of test equipment is needed to support the unique technology used in 5G networks – mmWave frequencies, active antenna systems, beamforming, and dynamic physical layer attributes.

During this webinar, you will learn more about how RF spectrum at all frequencies is becoming more crowded with the proliferation of RF technologies. Due to the spectrum demands of cellular systems at sub 6 GHz as well as 5G radios now being deployed at 28 GHz and 39 GHz, you will hear more about the importance of being able to view the RF spectrum and measure the transmissions from all of these systems, as well as why it is becoming increasingly important to avoid interference and guarantee performance.

Speaker: Russel Lindsay, Sr. Product Manager, Anritsu Company

