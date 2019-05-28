5G promises a spectacular world of wireless communications systems. It presents lucrative opportunities in consumer electronics, internet-of-things (IoT), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), telecommunications, entertainment, medical, transportation and other sectors. However, the engineering challenges are daunting!





Designing 5G wireless systems is a huge undertaking. Antenna beamforming and beamsteering in 5G are key to improve the capacity and data rates for wireless applications. Massive MIMO, for instance, requires phased array antennas to be designed carefully to optimize the gain and ensure targeted coverage.





ANSYS tools are ideal for designing and simulating antennas, antenna-to-antenna coupling and environmental effects on signal propagation. ANSYS solutions can enable successful deployment of V2X and V2V systems to improve the safety of self-driving cars that are expected to hit the road in 5G. Read this white paper to learn more.