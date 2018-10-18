Aricent White paper: 3.5 GHz Spectrum Sharing Charter





The rising cost and scarcity of spectrum is a big problem for communications service providers (CSPs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). If today’s allocation model of auctioning and licensing spectrum remain the only option, it’s highly likely there will be a spectrum shortage within the next few years.





Thankfully, there is a solution that’s gaining traction in the market: shared access of the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum for commercial use. Shared access accommodates higher data traffic from the connection of both mobile users and smart devices, paving the way to unlock the innovation potential from both internet of things (IoT) and 5G.





Aricent’s 3.5 GHz Spectrum Sharing Charter whitepaper highlights how Aricent’s expertise in CBRS provides the following key advantages to CSPs and MNOs:

• Using CBRS, MulteFire can be deployed by anyone, anywhere, much like Wi-Fi hotspots

• CBRS LTE along with Wi-Fi access points in dense deployment scenarios

• Additional General Authorized Access (GAA) capacity for offloading



