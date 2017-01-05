The next game changer on the horizon is the Internet of Things (IoT). It has been touted as perhaps the most significant and transformative set of technologies since the internet, with the potential to deliver significant efficiency gains. Last year, for example, McKinsey & Co. estimated that IoT could potentially generate up to $11.1 trillion a year in economic value by 2025.

While IoT’s potential is enormous, it has largely remained just that: potential. The reason is that a meaningful economic impact takes years to materialize. The value IoT delivers will be measured in the aggregation of thousands of use cases across many industries. The vast majority of these use cases are to be found in relatively small, niche markets—the “long tail” of IoT.

