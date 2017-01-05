The advent of hyper-connected endpoints via heterogeneous, unconventional means and the rise of cloud-based virtualization economies demand a digital business model capable of combatting increasingly-sophisticated cyberattacks, and navigating a complex, rapidly-evolving threat landscape. Today’s network security products — which are the building blocks for establishing secure device-to-cloud connectivity, and maintaining data confidentiality and integrity — are challenged by emerging threats and more frequent attacks. Being at an inflection point, they must evolve. Perimeter security through policy-based firewalls, device access control via 802.1x / 802.11i / ETSI TS102 887-2, authentication via RADIUS and open standard for authorization (oAuth) or SAML have conventionally dominated network security product functionality and capabilities.

However, virtualization of network functions, dynamic service chaining of network and application workloads and closed-loop management of vulnerabilities are creating challenges for traditional approaches in the network security products. The transition to a zero-trust model (made popular by Forrester) and workload-contextualized security require a transformational approach in the development of network security products, enabling them to successfully detect and protect against threats higher up the stack.

This whitepaper discusses 10 trends impacting network security product development, offers a forward-leaning path for development roadmaps, hardening of security products and enumerates Aricent’s differentiated and transformative capabilities in accelerating adoption of the same.