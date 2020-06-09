arm White Paper: eSIM: Giving Manufacturers the Competitive Edge in Logistics
eSIM technology offers a wide range of benefits to manufacturers of connected devices in the logistics and transportation industry. As the industry faces unprecedented challenges, it's time to double down and lead the logistics sector to ever greater visibility and automation.
Read this whitepaper to find out more about:
- The four steps towards embedded connectivity
- How eSIM simplifies selling internationally
- How embedded connectivity supports supply chain management and optimizes last mile logistics
- How Arm partner Sensize became logistics pioneers
