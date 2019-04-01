There are significant changes taking place in radio access networks and at the edge of telecom networks. With so many ways to implement 5G, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and the various flavors of virtualization, there are numerous different deployment models.





This white paper introduces the virtual RAN, cloud RAN and MEC with an insight into the new applications they can enable, with a focus on how carriers can potentially save money on infrastructure development and make money from new services.





Finally, application configurations covering cloud gaming, localized security and distributed video delivery/analytics/optimization tie together the embedded hardware and software platforms with real-world deployment scenarios.