It’s one thing to know where something is, it’s another to know how its contents have been treated – whether they are frozen, unfrozen, damaged, dropped, lost or stolen. Asset tracking and asset management are a boom industry, and a foundation stone for industrial IoT.





This report considers the enormous financial benefits afforded by smart tracking and management, and how rapidly falling sensor costs and shrinking sensor designs are opening up brand new markets for IoT – right down to sub-dollar trackers in envelopes.